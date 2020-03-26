Sam Houston State on Thursday announced that it is postponing its 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.
“Commencement is an important time to celebrate the accomplishments of our students. The SHSU commencement will not be cancelled, but the May ceremonies will be postponed until July 30th and July 31st,” SHSU said on social media.
#Bearkats, commencement is an important time to celebrate the accomplishments of our students. The #SHSU commencement will not be cancelled, but the May ceremonies will be postponed until July 30th and July 31st. For more info: https://t.co/D0xt6OlHxf pic.twitter.com/TCwD6AsCjV— Sam Houston State (@SamHoustonState) March 26, 2020
Those scheduled to graduate in May will have their degree conferred with May’s date. Diplomas will be printed and mailed to your permanent legal address on file with the university.
The commencement schedule will be released at a later date.
The move to postpone its graduation comes a day after university officials confirmed that an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee was tested in Montgomery County and worked at an off-campus location.
