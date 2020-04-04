Another inmate at the Thomas Goree Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed on Saturday, that a 54-year-old offender tested positive after being exposed to another inmate which tested positive for the virus last week.
The new patient has been in medical restriction since the since that time, due to possible exposure.
There are 41 offenders across the TDCJ system who are in medical isolation with either a positive or a pending test. There are 20 positive cases involving TDCJ employees and contracters and an additional six cases in the offender population.
“TDCJ is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for management of COVID-19 in correctional facilities,” officials said in a release. “As the agency learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus.”
