Walker County schools will be closed until at least April 6, but that could be extended as the crisis over the coronavirus outbreak unfolds.
Huntsville and New Waverly ISDs were out for spring break last week and announced previously they would cancel classes for the next two weeks because of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.
"We understand this has been a challenging time for our community as many balance career, family and childcare," Huntsville ISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard said. "As you know, the information regarding the spread of COVID-19 has been evolving daily, even hourly, as reported cases in Texas have gradually increased.
"The CDC has already recommended social distancing protocols, and is now asking the public to comply with directives to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and implement multi-week school closures to help mitigate the spread of the virus."
New Waverly ISD Superintendent Darol Hail echoed the sentiments.
“We have been in contact with the school board, numerous districts, and numerous health officials,” Hail said. “Many districts are planning for longer shut downs, but we hope to return as soon as possible.”
The school district will evaluate conditions on a week-by-week basis, the superintendents said, and the decision whether to extend the closure will be announced in the coming weeks.
Both districts are also working towards continuing the academic progress during the unscheduled break.
New Waverly ISD took that to the next level, implementing old newspaper racks to distribute printed work packets for those without internet access.
Both schools have also implemented mobile feeding programs, which provides free lunches to students within their districts.
Pick-up locations in Huntsville are at Cogan’s Grove Subdivision at 10:45 a.m., Walker County YMCA at 11:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Walker County at 11:55 a.m., University Heights Baptist Church at 12:20 p.m. and Riverside Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Curbside service is also offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Huntsville High School.
New Waverly ISD is sending out lunches at 12 bus stops across the city. The full list and times can be found on the school’s website at www.new-waverly.k12.tx.us.
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Walker County, with at least three confirmed cases in nearby Montgomery County.
Premier High School - Huntsville and Huntsville Classical Academy will also remain closed until at least April 6.
