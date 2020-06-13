Sam Houston State University is going to hold a virtual graduation instead of an in-person ceremony due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
SHSU President Dr. Dana Hoyt announced the news in an online statement to students.
“As easing restrictions continue, Texas, like many states, is experiencing a resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases. While expected, the rise in hospitalizations is troubling. Public health experts have suggested that it may be some time before it is safe to hold large-scale public gatherings,” Hoyt said.
The virtual commencement will be held for both spring and summer graduates of the Class of 2020 on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m.
“We intend to ensure this virtual commencement offers you and your loved ones a graduation experience that is rich and meaningful. Your name will be called and accomplishment recognized during a live-stream ceremony,” Hoyt added.
The outgoing president stated that the university remains committed to finding opportunities to bring students together in-person for a celebration when feasible and safe.
See the full letter from Dr. Hoyt below.
