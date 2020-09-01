Sam Houston State University has reported 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus at its campus in Huntsville over the past week.
The new infections reported at the university brings its total number of active cases to 68 and comes as the university increased its response to Level 2. Under the new order, social gatherings will be limited and classrooms are to consider increasing distance learning.
SHSU has had a total of 169 COVID-19 cases between its faculty, staff or students since the first case was confirmed in March.
Meanwhile, nearby Texas A&M University in College Station has reported at least 742 new cases over the past two weeks.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 tracking at Sam Houston State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.