Four recreation areas on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
Effective immediately the following recreation areas will be closed and unavailable to rent via Recreation.gov:
• Cagle Lake
• Stubblefield
• Scott's Ridge
• Double Lake
Notifications to renters will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
"As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our No. 1 priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.
The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, evaluate potential impacts, and monitor Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email or cell phone text messages if any changes are affecting their reservation. In the event of any delayed openings either for a portion of or the complete recreation areas and campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing, you will receive a full refund for your reservation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, forest service employees and volunteers."
