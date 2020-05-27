A total of eight new coronavirus cases were reported countywide Wednesday by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
The county’s reported coronavirus case total now stands at 167 within the general public. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, an additional 565 Walker County offenders have tested positive.
The figures released Wednesday show total cases in the state at 57,921, an increase of 1,361 or 2.3% from the previous day.
Total deaths statewide for COVID-19 now stand at 1,536 and 28 from within Walker County — only three of which were within the general public.
An estimated 85 COVID-19 Walker County residents and 37,626 Texans have fully recovered from the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services also notes that 855,674 viral tests and 87,565 antibody tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.
No public testing is currently scheduled within Walker County. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
