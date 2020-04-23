Public testing will return to Walker County next week.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced Thursday that COVID-19 mobile testing will be held Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Anyone wanting to get tested must pre-register at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-885-2400. Officials will ask testing questions, but anyone that needs to be tested will be tested.
For more information contact the office of emergency management at 936-435-8035.
