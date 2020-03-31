Social distancing compliance amongst local retailers has been a topic for debate amongst many in the community.
According to the Governor Greg Abbott, retailers such as The Home Depot, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Walmart are considered essential businesses and cannot be enforced by local officials to follow social distancing guidelines. The Governor stated “so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19”.
Local officials do not want to issue a “Stay at Home” order.
“This is a popular decision by some citizens and an unpopular decision by others,” Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherri Pegoda said. “If everyone will follow the order and guidelines that are in place, such an order will not be necessary.
A “Stay at Home” order does not shut down everything as some have suggested, as there are many exceptions that must be included.
A county-wide curfew is in place to protect life and property by keeping unessential traffic and people off of the streets between 11:50 p.m. - 5 a.m.
