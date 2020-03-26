There are now officially three cases of COVID-19 in Walker County.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, there have been 21,424 tests in Texas with 1,396 confirmed cases. Texas has reported 18 deaths due to the virus.
Cases by county
(92 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Angelina - 1
Atascosa – 2
Austin – 1
Bastrop - 2
Bell – 19
Bexar – 84
Blanco - 1
Bowie – 1
Brazoria – 33
Brazos – 21
Brown – 3
Burnet – 1
Calhoun - 2
Cameron – 7
Cass - 1
Castro – 6
Chambers – 2
Collin – 53
Comal – 7
Coryell - 1
Crane – 1
Dallas – 303
Deaf Smith – 2
Denton – 70
DeWitt – 2
Eastland - 2
El Paso – 21
Ellis – 6
Erath - 1
Falls - 1
Fannin – 1
Fayette - 1
Ft. Bend – 54
Gaines – 1
Galveston – 27
Grayson - 2
Gregg – 3
Grimes – 2
Guadalupe – 8
Hardin - 2
Harris – 185
Hays – 9
Hidalgo - 7
Hockley – 5
Hopkins – 1
Hunt – 1
Jackson - 1
Jefferson - 7
Johnson – 3
Karnes - 1
Kaufman – 2
Kendall - 3
Lamar - 1
Lavaca – 1
Liberty - 1
Limestone – 1
Llano - 2
Lubbock – 19
Martin - 1
Matagorda – 9
Maverick - 1
McLennon – 28
Medina – 1
Midland – 4
Milam - 2
Montgomery – 31
Morris – 1
Nacogdoches - 1
Nueces - 14
Oldham – 1
Orange - 1
Parker - 2
Potter – 2
Robertson – 1
Rockwall - 2
Rusk – 2
San Patricio - 1
Smith – 16
Tarrant – 90
Terry - 3
Tom Green - 2
Travis – 119
Upshur – 1
Val Verde - 1
Van Zandt – 1
Victoria - 3
Walker - 3
Webb – 10
Wharton - 3
Wichita – 8
Williamson – 22
Wilson - 1
