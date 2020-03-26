Coronavirus
Center for Disease Control

There are now officially three cases of COVID-19 in Walker County. 

According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, there have been 21,424 tests in Texas with 1,396 confirmed cases. Texas has reported 18 deaths due to the virus. 

Cases by county

(92 of 254 counties reporting cases)

Angelina - 1

Atascosa – 2

Austin – 1

Bastrop - 2

Bell – 19

Bexar – 84

Blanco - 1

Bowie – 1

Brazoria – 33

Brazos – 21

Brown – 3

Burnet – 1

Calhoun - 2

Cameron – 7

Cass - 1

Castro – 6

Chambers – 2

Collin – 53

Comal – 7

Coryell - 1

Crane – 1

Dallas – 303

Deaf Smith – 2

Denton – 70

DeWitt – 2

Eastland - 2

El Paso – 21

Ellis – 6

Erath - 1

Falls - 1

Fannin – 1

Fayette - 1

Ft. Bend – 54

Gaines – 1

Galveston – 27

Grayson - 2

Gregg – 3

Grimes – 2

Guadalupe – 8

Hardin - 2

Harris – 185

Hays – 9

Hidalgo - 7

Hockley – 5

Hopkins – 1

Hunt – 1

Jackson - 1

Jefferson - 7

Johnson – 3

Karnes - 1

Kaufman – 2

Kendall - 3

Lamar - 1

Lavaca – 1

Liberty - 1

Limestone – 1

Llano - 2

Lubbock – 19

Martin - 1

Matagorda – 9

Maverick - 1

McLennon – 28

Medina – 1

Midland – 4

Milam - 2

Montgomery – 31

Morris – 1

Nacogdoches - 1

Nueces - 14

Oldham – 1

Orange - 1

Parker - 2

Potter – 2

Robertson – 1

Rockwall - 2

Rusk – 2

San Patricio - 1

Smith – 16

Tarrant – 90

Terry - 3

Tom Green - 2

Travis – 119

Upshur – 1

Val Verde - 1

Van Zandt – 1

Victoria - 3

Walker - 3

Webb – 10

Wharton - 3

Wichita – 8

Williamson – 22

Wilson - 1

 

