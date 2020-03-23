Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Huntsville Item wants to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. With that in mind, the newspaper’s offices are now closed to the public until further notice.
The newspaper, however, will remain open and operational so we can bring you the news you need during this event.
A dropbox will be available at The Item to submit payments or news tips.
Anyone can still call our office number at 936-295-5407. You can also email Editor Joseph Brown at jbrown@itemonline.com, Advertising Director Tammy Farkas at tfarkas@itemonline.com, or Circulation Manager Billy Chapman at bchapman@itemonline.com. If you have news information or tips, email our newsroom at huntsvilleitem@gmail.com.
