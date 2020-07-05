With labs and clinics closed for the Independence Day holiday, Texas reported its lowest number of confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday in nearly two weeks.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced 3,449 new cases. However, hospitalizations are still on the rise, with state officials reporting an increase of nearly 300 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Much of Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The mask order — which carries a $250 fine — came as Texans entered the Fourth of July weekend. The order is the most dramatic about-face Abbott, a Republican, has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of America's swiftest reopenings.
Texas health officials on Sunday said the total number of reported cases is now at 195,239. State health officials also reported 29 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total to 2,637.
The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.
Hospitalizations Sunday were at 8,181, an increase of 291 from Saturday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
