Nearly 2% of local population has filed for unemployment during pandemic

Nearly 2% of Walker County’s population have filed unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday, when the number of new confirmed cases grew to 308 locally.
Texas began to reopen one of the world’s largest economies on Friday as restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas. Those in counties with fewer than five coronavirus cases could operate at 50%.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission website, the state had received 2.08 million claims for unemployment benefits as of Monday. Texas has allocated nearly $3.1 billion in state and federal funding to pay unemployment benefits.
Restaurant workers made up the largest group of those filing claims within Walker County, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month shutting down dining rooms of restaurants around the state, leading to massive layoffs.
Dentist office employees were the second largest group of claimants in Walker County, with many offices in the area furloughing staff members to cope with budget crunches. Other industries with a high amount of claims included: food service contractors, limited-service restaurants and department stores.
The Gulf Coast region had 297,193 unemployment claims — around 4.1% of the population.
Local health officials on Monday reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 114 within the general public and 194 within Walker County’s seven prison units. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest that people can have the disease without showing symptoms.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice also reported two new deaths, who both were reported within local TDCJ units.
Texas has had slightly more than 32,300 confirmed cases and has had 884 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak began. Officials reported that more than 16,000 patients have recovered.
Abbott has said he wants to further relax economic restrictions by mid-May depending on test results, deaths and hospitalizations. But some health experts and leaders of the state’s largest cities have expressed concerns over moving too fast.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.