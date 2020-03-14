Multiple organizations have canceled services amongst growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The following cancelations have been submitted to The Item. If you know of an event that has been canceled let us know via Facebook or via email at huntsvilleitem@gmail.com.
CANCELED
— Walker County Republican Women's meeting originally scheduled for Monday, March 16 has canceled.
— Thoreau Woods Unitarian Universalist Church will not hold services for the remainder of March because of the Coronavirus. A decision on resuming services in April will be based on the situation at that time.
— The Walker County Democratic Party will host an abbreviated convention with a skeleton crew on Saturday, March 21.
— First United Methodist has suspended corporate worship. They will host online worship gatherings at Huntsvillefumc.org each Sunday at 11 a.m. and Facebook Live devotional on our Facebook page at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
