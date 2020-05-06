Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the local National Day of Prayer observance will not be held within Walker County
However, the National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast, streamed and posted from 8 to 10 p.m. on the National Day of Prayer website, nationaldayofprayer.org, and on Facebook Livestream, facebook.com/natlprayer.
“Last year's event in Walker County had over 300 attendees and over 20 churches represented and we were expecting a crowd of over 500 this year, due to a larger venue and adequate parking,” local coordinator Dr. Charles Alvin Jones said. “However, we know that prayer is powerful no matter if the setting it is offered.”
This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on Habakkuk 2:14, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” The broadcast will include Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, among others.
While the number of people gathering in-person may be different this year, prayers will be multiplied and amplified through new and creative approaches, combined with unprecedented access to digital platforms.
The first national call to fasting and prayer was called for by the Continental Congress in 1775. President Lincoln declared a National Day of Prayer and fasting in 1863.
In 1952, Congress established the National Day of Prayer as an annual event by a joint resolution, signed into law by President Harry Truman.
The law was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May. Each year, the President signs a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray for the country on this day.
