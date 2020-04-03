A correctional officer at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, prison officials say.
The 41-year-old worked at the facility on Thursday March 26. The officer was tested on April 2 and is at home in good condition and in self-quarantine.
In all, there have been 18 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and four offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The agency is taking appropriate action to mitigate the potential exposure to others including following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for management of COVID-19 in correctional facilities," officials said in a release. "As TDCJ learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.