TDCJ logo

A correctional officer at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, prison officials say. 

The 41-year-old worked at the facility on Thursday March 26. The officer was tested on April 2 and is at home in good condition and in self-quarantine.

In all, there have been 18 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and four offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The agency is taking appropriate action to mitigate the potential exposure to others including following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for management of COVID-19 in correctional facilities," officials said in a release. "As TDCJ learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus."

Tags