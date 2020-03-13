The greater Houston area is at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the south, so we decided to make our local reporting available to all from day one of the local outbreak.
Our team of journalists has been focused on the information most critical to you — our audience and our neighbors — especially community-level information that you cannot get from other sources.
Over the past weeks, we’ve worked hard to provide answers to your most pressing questions: How and where can I get tested? Will our schools close? Is my community safe?
We thank our subscribers for their continued support of our journalism, and welcome those who are new to our site. We will get through this crisis together.
