A third Walker County inmate has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Officials confirmed Monday afternoon that an inmate at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville has tested positive, following two positive tests from the Thomas Goree Unit last week.
Overall, there are 808 TDCJ inmates in medical restriction within Walker County units and nine in medical isolation. There are six local inmates with pending tests, while 18 tests are pending.
Across the state, there have been 28 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 19 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
