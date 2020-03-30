An inmate and two employees for the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, heightening fears that the disease could spread quickly in the home-base for one of the country’s largest jail systems.
The inmate, who was at the Thomas Goree Unit in Huntsville, displayed symptoms Friday and was moved into medical isolation. His test came back positive on Monday, and he remains in medical isolation and is in good condition.
Prison officials stated that the 36-year-old went to Huntsville Memorial Hospital on March 12 for an unrelated ailment and was returned to the Goree Unit on March 20.
Officials also confirmed that two employees for the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole, which is based in Huntsville, have tested positive for the virus. All other employees of the parole office have been ordered to self-quarantine.
In total, seven staff members, contractors or state employees with connections to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have tested positive for COVID-19.
“TDCJ is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for management of COVID-19 in correctional facilities,” officials said in a release. “As the agency learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus.”
