Huntsville Memorial Hospital is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and following strict protocols. In an attempt to decrease the risk, Huntsville Memorial Hospital will be following several recommended measures from the CDC to minimize the risk of spread of this coronavirus infection.
Starting Saturday, entrance to the hospital by visitors will be limited to the Emergency Department and the front lobby from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cardiac Rehab and patients arriving for Cath Lab procedures will need to call the departments when they arrive so they can be let in the Heart and Vascular entrance at this time.
All patients and potential visitors will be screened before entry.
Visitation restrictions are two visitors age 18 or older per patient. Patients under isolation protocols will be restricted to one visitor per day. Emergency Department will not be allowing visitors; care-givers, spouses/significant others/guardians will be allowed. Potential visitors who are ill are encouraged to stay home. Extenuating circumstances will be addressed by our Administrator on call.
Prevention procedures for all persons per CDC:
Wash your hands frequently — soap and water and at least 20 seconds of scrubbing; regularly clean “high-touch” surfaces with appropriate disinfectant; cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing. Use a tissue and throw it away as soon as possible. Avoid touching your face.
According to the CDC, if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should also:
• Take precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
• When you go out in public, keep away from others and wash your hands often.
• Avoid crowds as much as possible.
• Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
• During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
• At this time there is no rapid screening for COVID-19 available to us. The testing kits are provided to us after contact to the Department of State Health Services.
Medical Supplies/Supply Chain:
Huntsville Memorial Hospital is closely monitoring our medical supplies. The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the supply of critical medical products world- wide. We will do everything possible to prevent any shortages.
Daily Updates with Officials
We receive new information every day on this health concern and will continue to provide regular updates as we monitor the situation. Leadership is meeting daily to review updates and implement changes as necessary. We are working closely with Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.