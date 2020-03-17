Huntsville ISD has extended its school closure, amid coronavirus concerns.
School superintendent Scott Sheppard announced Tuesday night that the all campuses will remain closed until at least April 6.
"We understand this has been a challenging time for our community as many balance career, family and childcare," Sheppard said. "As you know, the information regarding the spread of COVID-19 has been evolving daily, even hourly, as reported cases in Texas have gradually increased.
"The CDC has already recommended social distancing protocols, and is now asking the public to comply with directives to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and implement multi-week school closures to help mitigate the spread of the virus."
Huntsville ISD’s lunch program, which started Tuesday with five daily stops by the Green Hornet food truck and “Grab and Go” curbside service at Huntsville High School, will continue throughout this extended closure for all Huntsville area children ages 1-18, free of charge.
"We know parents have a number of questions about instruction, access to technology, waivers, exemptions, graduation, the needs of specific student groups, and other school topics," Sheppard added. "These matters are all being addressed and planned for with details forthcoming."
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Walker County, with at least three confirmed cases in nearby Montgomery County.
