In an attempt to decrease the risk of a community spread, Huntsville Memorial Hospital will be following several recommended measures from the CDC and Governor Abbott’s Executive Order to minimize the risk of spread of this coronavirus infection.
Starting Tuesday morning, the front entrance to the hospital will close and remain closed until further notice. The emergency department entrance will be the entrance for the allowed public and patients.
The hospital will not allow visitors due to the increased risk to our patients and staff. The only exceptions will be a parent/guardian for our pediatric patients and one support person for our labor and delivery patients. Visitor must be 18 years old or over. Screening will continue at the entrance.
The HMH emergency department will not be allowing visitors. Family and drivers of our patients are asked to remain in their vehicle until the patient is discharged. One parent of pediatric patients will be allowed. Extenuating circumstances will be addressed by the house supervisor or administrator on call.
Governor Abbott’s Executive Order dictates that all elective surgeries, procedures, therapies and tests be postponed until 11:59 pm on April 21. Local physicians have been informed that only urgent surgeries, procedures, therapies and tests will be performed.
"We are asking that all visitors with exposure stay away from the hospital," officials said in a release. "If you do not have symptoms, please do not come to the emergency department to be tested because our resources are stretched. Anyone needing emergency services may continue to come seeking healthcare."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.