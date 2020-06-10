Huntsville High School’s plans for an in-person graduation ceremony at Johnson Coliseum have been nixed.
School officials confirmed the news Wednesday after high school principal William “Bill” Roberts was notified from Sam Houston State University that they would not be allowed to hold graduation in the coliseum on July 25. An alternative of an outdoor ceremony at Bowers Stadium was also denied by university officials.
The school district’s prom, which was scheduled for July 18 at the Lowman Student Center's ballroom, is also expected to be rescheduled or canceled.
“The Huntsville High School and Huntsville ISD team are working to come up with options for another plan now. We will do something, we just don’t know details for what, when and where yet,” HISD communications director Shannon Duncan told The Item.
Senior cap and gown distribution will still take place today as scheduled, but there will be no graduation or prom specifics given out as they had had hoped and planned to do.
The Sam Houston State University graduation was postponed until July 30-31 in March. It is unknown to if those ceremonies are still being scheduled.
