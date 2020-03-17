Racing to stall an outbreak of coronavirus cases, the Walker County judge on Tuesday released a series of sweeping guidelines that for the next eight weeks will temporarily rewrite the norms of everyday life.
County Judge Danny Pierce, joined neighboring counties with guidelines that will limit event sizes and visitation at area nursing homes and childcare facilities. The order will also ban any event of more than 10 people.
The order, which doesn’t address regulations on restaurants, recommends local school districts to remain closed until at least April 6. It also states that childcare facilities shouldn’t allow visitors and should check children’s temperatures when they enter the facility.
City officials followed suit by extending their emergency declaration until April 8.
The disaster declaration ordinance also gave authorization to Mayor Andy Brauninger to issue health regulations that would force closures or limited services for restaurants, theaters or gyms. The mayor was also given authority to spend up to $50,000 in emergency management expenditures.
“We are not prepared to issue orders for restaurants at this time, but we do want all citizens to heed the CDC warnings on social distancing,” Mayor Pro Tem Joe Rodriquez said. “We have to work together to get through this.”
City officials also noted that future city council meetings may be held telephonically. The next scheduled meeting is set for April 7.
