Concerns over exposure to the highly transmittable novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, have led to closures, cancellations and quarantines across Walker County. Schools were among the first buildings to be closed due to reported exposures among students, parents and administrative staff.
Universities across the state, where students live in close quarters as well as attending classes together, quickly began closing residence halls and announced plans to pivot to “remote learning” for the foreseeable future.
• Huntsville ISD New Waverly ISD, Premier High School, Alpha Omega Academy and Huntsville Classical Academy has canceled all classes and school-sponsored activities and events. It will remain closed until at least March 23.
• Sam Houston State University has canceled all classes through March 23. The university will move courses to remote delivery for the remainder of the spring semester. Faculty and staff should report to work on Monday, March 16. All residence halls will remain open.
• The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has suspended visitation at all of its units across the state.
