There have been 138 employees, staff or contractors and 284 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency announced Wednesday.
However, a third offender is believed to have died from the virus with 60-year-old Johnny Davis passing away on Tuesday after serving time at the Telford Unit in New Boston. He was serving a 10 year sentence for obstruction/ retaliation out of Hunt County and began his sentence October 2016.
48 offenders and 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Telford Unit.
The Telford Unit is one of 23 unites across the state that have been placed on a precautionary lockdown. The lockdowns are impacting 29,360 offenders across the state.
The following TDCJ Units are currently in lockdown: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Crain, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, LeBlanc, Lopez, Murray, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic, but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|5
|4
|102
|4
|ELLIS
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|ESTELLE
|2
|33
|3
|1611
|5
|GOREE
|1
|0
|2
|62
|3
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|WYNNE
|1
|4
|32
|1729
|33
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|1
|ESTELLE
|4
|GOREE
|0
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|8
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
