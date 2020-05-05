The Walker County District Clerk’s office is open to the public, but with limited face to face contact.
Their office hours continue to be Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. However, in an effort to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 the district clerk's office asks customers to practice social distancing and wear a mask while in the courthouse.
The district clerk’s office has a counter outside the glass doors to our office with a phone and public terminal available for public use. If you need assistance we request you go to the counter and dial the number listed on the phone and someone in the office will assist you. The staff will help you in any dealings as we have been done in the past.
After each customer leaves the counter a staff member will come out and sanitize the phone, computer and counter area. Please use social distancing if more than one customer is needing assistance at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.