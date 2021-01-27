State health officials on Wednesday reported that 12,795 people were being treated for the virus in Texas hospitals, with nearly a week of slightly declining patient loads.
State records show that the Houston metropolitan trauma service area, which includes Walker County, has 2,683 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients. That accounts for 18.17% of the total hospital capacity in the region.
More than 35,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, the second-most in the nation behind California. More than 14,700 new cases were reported statewide Wednesday. The Walker County Office of Emergency Management added 20 community cases. Nearly 1,600 community cases are active.
Nationwide, coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels. The U.S. is recording just under 3,316 deaths a day on average, down from more than 4,383 less than a week ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.