Walker County emergency officials on Thursday reported nine new resident cases of the coronavirus in the county and no new deaths.
The increase in cases brings the county’s total to 1,914 COVID-19 cases since the first ones were identified in mid-March. The county reported 18 new resident cases Wednesday.
Of the 1,914 confirmed cases, 1,640 are from offenders within Walker County’s seven state-run prison units, while 274 come from local residents. However, 56% of the resident cases have been cleared out of quarantine.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There have been at least three residents and 27 local TDCJ offenders whose death was related to COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.