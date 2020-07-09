The COVID-19 coronavirus is continuing to spread within the local community.
On Thursday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed 41 additional community cases.
A total of 697 community cases and 1,672 offender cases have been confirmed locally since the pandemic was declared in mid-March. Approximately 71% of all community cases remain active within Walker County, while 97% of the TDCJ offender cases are marked as recovered.
Residents within the city of Huntsville makeup for 57% of the total community cases, while residents and rural Pct. 1 and Pct. 3 each make up nearly 12%.
Approximately 15.6% of those tested within Walker County have tested positive.
The next community testing in Walker County is scheduled for July 22-23 and July 29-30 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Symptoms do not have to be present to test, however, you must register at 1-844-778-2455, valid ID is required at test site. Registration begins 24 hours prior.
To find a COVID-19 test Site near you visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov
