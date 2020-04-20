Local cases of COVID-19 eclipsed the century mark on Monday.
The number of people who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus in Walker County rose by 17 on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 115 as the illness spread across the Lone Star State.
Included in the county’s total are 66 inmates confined within local TDCJ units and 49 cases involving the general public.
Since the county started recording cases last month, 14 local residents have recovered from the disease.
The six new public cases include five males and one female. Two people are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, two are in their 50s and one is in their 60s. Across the county, approximately 451 total tests have been administered at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and area clinics; 10.8% of those have come back positive.
Cases of COVID-19 announced by the state of Texas and Walker County are listed by a person’s permanent residence, which doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where they’re located when they get sick.
WALKER COUNTY GENERAL PUBLIC POSITIVES
|AGE GROUP
|UNKNOWN
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|TOTAL
|MALE
|10
|4
|4
|5
|0
|2
|1
|26
|FEMALE
|1
|6
|4
|1
|2
|4
|4
|1
|23
