Brian Blalock

Many Texas colleges and universities have already begun classes for the unique first new semester during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the numbers of positive cases have started rolling in.

Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases for a few Lone Star State institutions:

Sam Houston State — 206 (73 in past weeks).

University of Texas Austin — 601 (57 in past week).

Texas State University — 291 (55 in past week). 

Texas A&M University — 956 (209 in past week). 

Baylor University — 846 (190 in past week). 

University of Texas at San Antonio — 5 (3 in past week).  

Stephen F. Austin University — 96 (50 in past week) 

University of Houston — 190 (4 in past week). 

Texas Tech University — 717 (46 in past week). 

For some of the above numbers, case numbers are only as recent Sept. 4.

