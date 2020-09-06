Many Texas colleges and universities have already begun classes for the unique first new semester during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the numbers of positive cases have started rolling in.
Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases for a few Lone Star State institutions:
Sam Houston State — 206 (73 in past weeks).
University of Texas Austin — 601 (57 in past week).
Texas State University — 291 (55 in past week).
Texas A&M University — 956 (209 in past week).
Baylor University — 846 (190 in past week).
University of Texas at San Antonio — 5 (3 in past week).
Stephen F. Austin University — 96 (50 in past week)
University of Houston — 190 (4 in past week).
Texas Tech University — 717 (46 in past week).
For some of the above numbers, case numbers are only as recent Sept. 4.
