Walker County Judge Danny Pierce announced Wednesday his decision to rescind a countywide curfew in response to the coronavirus, just days after Gov. Greg Abbott said he would let his stay-home order expire.
A curfew has been in place since March 22, followed by a local stay-home order that was issued April 9. Both orders were rescinded by Pierce, effective Friday morning.
The order encourages all citizens of Walker County to continue social distancing and safe hygiene practices.
SEE FULL ORDER BELOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.