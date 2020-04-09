County judge issues stay-at-home order as cases grow

Historic stay-at-home orders for Walker County will limit when and why residents are allowed to leave their homes.
The “Stay Home-Stay Safe” orders were signed Wednesday by County Judge Danny Pierce, and will be in effect through the disaster declaration.
Pierce signed the new order as eight new cases of the disease have confirmed so far this week, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 18. The climbing number indicates Huntsville and Walker County is getting dangerously close to a moderate spread of the virus.
Of those patients, at least five are considered recovered, said Sherri Pegoda, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Walker County.
The judge’s order does not extend to religious services, but officials urged residents to go to services online and refrain from in-person services.
“This order aligns with Governor Abbott’s Order and does not change any essential activities that were in Governor Abbott’s Order,” Pegoda said. “Individuals can still walk trails and go to the park as long as they are social distancing. Golf courses should be closed.”
The orders limit when and which residents can leave their homes in the next month. They incorporate the requirements of a different order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, but are more specific and a bit more stringent than the governor’s statewide order.
“If you’re not going to work, the grocery store or another essential activity, just stay home,” Walker County emergency director Butch Davis added. “There really isn’t a big change between this order and the governor’s order, but it gives us more enforcement to be sure that people are staying safe.”
Walker County’s mandate requires all non-essential businesses to cease all activities, except minimum basic operations. Businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities at their residences. All essential businesses are also encouraged to determine essential staff necessary to operate and send non-essential staff home.
Essential businesses will also be forced to comply with social distancing requirements, which will include customers standing in line and the number of individuals that will be allowed inside a business at any given time.
Walker County’s orders are in effect in conjunction with Abbott’s executive order, which permits people to leave their homes for things like grocery shopping, going to the gas station, going to the hospital, or exercising outside, as long as people take the necessary precautions as they have been advised to do for weeks. However, the order does place more restrictions on non-essential gatherings, prohibiting gatherings of more than one household.
The orders will be enforced by local authorities, and violators could face a $1,000 fine and 180 days in jail.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.