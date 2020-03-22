Walker County Judge Danny Pierces has issued a nightly curfew for Walker County, shortly after the first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was reported.
According to the order, the curfew will take effect Monday, March 23 and require that all non-essential travelers stay in their home from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
Individuals who are traveling to or from a place of employment, assisting with emergency operations at the request of the Emergency Management Coordinator or his designee, traveling through Walker County or otherwise unable to comply due to an emergency necessity are exempt from the order.
Violation of the order could result in a fine of $1,000 and/or 180 days in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.