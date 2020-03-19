In an effort to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, effective Monday, March 23 the Walker County Annex will close to the public and will eliminate direct in-person customer service transactions for the safety of our employees and the community.
Gov. Greg Abbott, working with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, is waiving late penalties for title applications and expired placards for persons with disabilities, and law enforcement will temporarily refrain from ticketing vehicles with expired registration stickers for those unable to renew.
Alternative Methods to Conduct Business:
• Mail In: Vehicle Registration – 1301 Sam Houston Ave, Ste. 100, Huntsville, TX 77340 — Voter Registration – 1301 Sam Houston Ave, Ste. 114, Huntsville, TX 77340
• Drop Off Box (for all Annex departments): Located at the far right entrance on the south side of the Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Ave – all paperwork dropped off must contain a contact number.
• Online Registration: Vehicle Registration – txdmv.gov — Voter Registration – votetexas.gov (print and mail in).
• Assistance by Phone, Fax and Email: Vehicle Registration – (936) 436-4950, Fax (936) 436-4951, vehicle@co.walker.tx.us. — Voter Registration – (936) 436-4959, Fax (936) 436-4961, walkervr@co.walker.tx.us
• Website: www.co.walker.tx.us
Please be aware that the Tax Office is not closed. Employees will continue to provide services utilizing alternative methods. We will be coordinating with the Walker County Judge’s Office for any directives and providing further updates as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.