Walker County reported its first death from coronavirus within the general population.
A Huntsville man between the ages of 70 and 79 died after contracting COVID-19 in early April. No other information was released from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
The local emergency office also announced a second offender fatality, which occurred April 21 at the Wynne Unit. This is the second inmate to die from COVID-related symptoms at the Wynne Unit, which currently has 57 offenders and 36 employees with a positive test.
According to Walker County OEM, there are currently 59 positive cases of COVID-19 within the general population and 74 within Walker County’s seven prison units, bringing the county’s total to 133.
15 people have recovered from the virus, and have been cleared by medical professionals.
