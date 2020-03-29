Reported cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus skyrocketed in Harris County on Saturday, according to tracking statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There are currently 445 cases of the virus in Texas' larges county. There have been 64 cases confirmed in Montgomery County and 40 confirmed cases in Brazos County. Walker County currently has three confirmed cases.
Only two of the cases are publicly known at this time, which includes a male in his 20s and a female TDCJ employee in her 30s. The female worked at the Holiday Unit in Huntsville. No information has been released on the third patient from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
According to the state health agency, there are currently 2,552 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Lone Star State with 34 deaths.
Cases by county:
(118 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 445
Dallas County — 439
Travis County — 179
Denton County — 148
Bexar County — 140
Tarrant County — 139
Collin County — 128
Fort Bend County — 101
Montgomery County — 64
Brazoria County — 61
Galveston County — 49
Lubbock County — 41
Brazos County — 40
Williamson County — 37
McLennan County — 36
El Paso County — 35
Smith County — 30
Bell County — 28
Hidalgo County — 27
Wichita County — 26
Webb County — 25
Nueces County — 21
Cameron County — 20
Jefferson County — 16
Ellis County — 13
Hays County — 13
Matagorda County — 12
Midland County — 11
Guadalupe County — 10
Comal County — 9
Hardin County — 9
Castro County — 8
Johnson County — 8
Hockley County — 7
Kendall County — 7
Taylor County — 7
Wharton County — 6
Bastrop County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Washington County — 5
Gregg County — 4
Parker County — 4
Potter County — 4
Rockwall County — 4
Angelina County — 3
Bowie County — 3
Brown County — 3
Calhoun County — 3
Chambers County — 3
De Witt County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Grayson County — 3
Lamar County — 3
Medina County — 3
Randall County — 3
Rusk County — 3
Terry County — 3
Tom Green County — 3
Victoria County — 3
Walker County — 3
Waller County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Austin County — 2
Cass County — 2
Deaf Smith County — 2
Grimes County — 2
Hood County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kaufman County — 2
Liberty County — 2
Llano County — 2
Milam County — 2
Nacogdoches County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Starr County — 2
Uvalde County — 2
Willacy County — 2
Wilson County — 2
Blanco County — 1
Burleson County — 1
Burnet County — 1
Caldwell County — 1
Cherokee County — 1
Coryell County — 1
Crane County — 1
Dawson County — 1
Ector County — 1
Erath County — 1
Falls County — 1
Fannin County — 1
Fayette County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Hale County — 1
Harrison County — 1
Hopkins County — 1
Hunt County — 1
Jackson County — 1
Kleberg County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lavaca County — 1
Limestone County — 1
Lynn County — 1
Martin County — 1
Maverick County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Navarro County — 1
Orange County — 1
Polk County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
San Patricio County — 1
Shelby County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Upshur County — 1
Van Zandt County — 1
Young County — 1
*Does not include repatriation cases.
