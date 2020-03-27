A coding error from the Texas Department of State Health Services incorrectly displayed the active cases for Walker County, officials with the local office of emergency management said.
Walker County currently has two active cases. The first case was of a local resident in his early 20s, while the second case was from a 38-year-old TDCJ employee at the Holiday Unit.
Cases by county:
(105 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Angelina - 2
Atascosa – 2
Austin – 1
Bastrop - 2
Bell – 20 / Deaths - 1
Bexar – 113 / Deaths - 5
Blanco - 1
Bowie – 1
Brazoria – 39
Brazos – 30
Brown – 3
Burnet – 1
Calhoun - 2
Cameron – 10
Cass - 1
Castro – 7
Chambers – 2
Cherokee - 1
Collin – 88 / Deaths - 1
Comal – 9 / Deaths - 1
Coryell - 1
Crane – 1
Dallas – 367 / Deaths - 7
Deaf Smith – 2
Denton – 83 / Deaths - 1
DeWitt – 3
Eastland - 2
El Paso – 21
Ellis – 10
Erath - 1
Falls - 1
Fannin – 1
Fayette - 1
Ft. Bend – 86
Gaines – 1
Galveston – 40
Grayson - 2
Gregg – 4
Grimes – 2
Guadalupe – 8
Hale - 1
Hardin - 4
Harris – 203 / Deaths – 2
Harrison - 1
Hays – 13
Hidalgo - 11
Hockley – 5
Hood - 2
Hopkins – 1
Hunt – 1
Jackson - 1
Jefferson - 8
Johnson – 6
Karnes - 1
Kaufman – 2
Kendall - 4
Lamar - 1
Lavaca – 1
Liberty - 2
Limestone – 1
Llano - 2
Lubbock – 23
Martin - 1
Matagorda – 9 / Deaths - 1
Maverick - 1
McLennon – 33
Medina – 3
Midland – 6 / Deaths - 1
Milam – 2
Montague - 1
Montgomery – 41
Morris – 1
Nacogdoches – 1
Navarro - 1
Nueces - 18
Oldham – 1 / Deaths - 1
Orange - 1
Parker - 2
Potter – 1
Robertson – 1
Rockwall - 3
Rusk – 2
San Patricio
Shelby - 1 - 1
Smith – 21 / Deaths – 1
Star - 2
Tarrant – 100 / Deaths – 1
Taylor - 1
Terry - 1
Tom Green - 2
Travis – 137
Upshur – 1
Uvalde - 1
Val Verde - 2
Van Zandt – 1
Victoria - 3
Walker - 2
Webb – 13
Wharton - 3
Wichita – 12
Willacy - 1
Williamson – 27
Wilson – 1
Yoakum – 1
Young - 1
Does not include repatriation cases.
National COVID-19 cases – 85,356
Total Deaths – 1,246
Jurisdictions reporting cases – 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Island)
