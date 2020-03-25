Coronavirus cases in Texas have eclipsed the 1,000 mark early Wednesday, according to tracking statistics from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
The tracker shows that 1,027 cases have been confirmed in the Lone Star State, only one of which has been confirmed in Walker County. There are 16 cases in Brazos County, two cases in Grimes County and 23 cases in Montgomery County.
Nearby Harris County, which has reported 134 cases of the virus, issued an order Tuesday morning that requires residents to stay home.
The “stay home, work safe” order, which took effect at midnight Tuesday and runs through April 3. Only essential businesses should remain open, which included grocery stores, gas stations, daycares and restaurants with delivery and takeout, the order said.
Across the nation there are an estimated 55,243 confirmed cases of the virus, the third most of any other country. There have been 544 deaths reported.
According to officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, Walker County ordered test kits several weeks ago and is waiting for the state to fill that request so widespread testing can begin here.
Harris County, however, is testing for coronavirus for the entire region. Access their online screening tool to help with testing at www.readyharris.org and click on the “coronavirus testing” button. You will answer some screening questions and be given an identifier number. They will prioritize tests based on symptoms.
You must have symptoms to be considered for testing. If you do not have access to the internet, call 832-927-7575.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.