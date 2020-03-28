A third cases of COVID-19 coronavirus is being reported, according to tracking statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The case number fell to two on Friday after a coding error from the Texas DSHS incorrectly displayed the active cases for Walker County.
Only two of the cases are known, which includes a male in his 20s and a female TDCJ employee in her 30s. The female worked at the Holiday Unit in Huntsville. No information has been released on the third patient from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
According to the state health agency, there are currently 2,052 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Lone Star State with 27 deaths.
Cases by county:
(111 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Dallas County — 367
Harris County — 229
Travis County — 160
Denton County — 137
Bexar County — 125
Collin County — 118
Tarrant County — 114
Fort Bend County — 101
Brazoria County — 52
Galveston County — 49
Montgomery County — 47
Brazos County — 36
McLennan County — 34
Williamson County — 34
El Paso County — 31
Lubbock County — 31
Bell County — 28
Smith County — 27
Nueces County — 20
Webb County — 19
Hidalgo County — 18
Wichita County — 15
Cameron County — 13
Ellis County — 13
Hays County — 13
Jefferson County — 12
Matagorda County — 10
Comal County — 9
Castro County — 8
Guadalupe County — 8
Johnson County — 8
Midland County — 8
Hockley County — 7
Hardin County — 6
Kendall County — 6
Washington County — 5
Bastrop County — 4
Gregg County — 4
Parker County — 4
Val Verde County — 4
Bowie County — 3
Brown County — 3
Calhoun County — 3
Chambers County — 3
De Witt County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Hood County — 3
Lamar County — 3
Lavaca County — 3
Medina County — 3
Randall County — 3
Rockwall County — 3
Tom Green County — 3
Victoria County — 3
Walker County — 3
Wharton County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Cass County — 2
Deaf Smith County — 2
Grayson County — 2
Grimes County — 2
Kaufman County — 2
Liberty County — 2
Llano County — 2
Milam County — 2
Potter County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Rusk County — 2
Starr County — 2
Taylor County — 2
Wilson County — 2
Andrews County — 1
Angelina County — 1
Austin County — 1
Blanco County — 1
Burleson County — 1
Burnet County — 1
Caldwell County — 1
Cherokee County — 1
Coryell County — 1
Crane County — 1
Erath County — 1
Falls County — 1
Fannin County — 1
Fayette County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Hale County — 1
Harrison County — 1
Hopkins County — 1
Hunt County — 1
Jackson County — 1
Karnes County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Limestone County — 1
Lynn County — 1
Martin County — 1
Maverick County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Nacogdoches County — 1
Navarro County — 1
Oldham County — 1
Orange County — 1
San Patricio County — 1
Shelby County — 1
Terry County — 1
Upshur County — 1
Uvalde County — 1
Van Zandt County — 1
Willacy County — 1
Young County — 1
Does not include repatriation cases.
