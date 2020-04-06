Coronavirus Graphic

Active cases of COVID-19 jumped jumped on Monday to 7,276 confirmed cases in the Lone Star State, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Locally, there are 10 active cases, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management. There are also two cases in Trinity County, three cases in Grimes County and one case in San Jacinto County.

There are 149 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 94 cases in Brazos County and 1,284 cases in Harris County. 

There have been over 85,357 people tested in Texas with 140 fatalities. 

Walker County Cases 

Case #! Male in early 20s 
Case #2Female 30-40
Case #3 Male, unknown age
Case #4 Male 50-60 
Case #5 Female 20-30 
Case #6

Female 60-70 

Case #7  Female 80s           
Case #8 Female 20-30             
Case #9 Male 20-30 
Case #10 Male 20-30 
  

Cases by county:

(157 of 254 counties reporting cases)

Harris County — 1,395

Dallas County — 1,112

Travis County — 484

Tarrant County — 418

Bexar County — 410

Denton County — 304

Collin County — 287

Fort Bend County — 280

Galveston County — 240

Lubbock County — 154

Montgomery County — 149

Brazoria County — 144

El Paso County — 115

Webb County — 106

Hidalgo County — 99

Brazos County — 94

Cameron County — 87

Williamson County — 77

Jefferson County — 59

Bell County — 58

Smith County — 57

Hays County — 54

McLennan County — 53

Nueces County — 53

Wichita County — 47

Potter County — 40

Matagorda County — 37

Randall County — 36

Victoria County — 35

Taylor County — 31

Ellis County — 29

Guadalupe County — 28

Ector County — 26

Hardin County — 26

Midland County — 24

Orange County — 22

Comal County — 21

Johnson County — 21

Tom Green County — 21

Nacogdoches County — 18

Washington County — 17

Angelina County — 14

Bowie County — 14

Grayson County — 13

Calhoun County — 12

Wharton County — 12

Bastrop County — 11

Chambers County — 11

Rusk County — 11

Shelby County — 11

Castro County — 10

Gregg County — 10

Hockley County — 10

Rockwall County — 10

Walker County — 10

Fayette County — 9

Gray County — 9

Hood County — 9

Kaufman County — 9

Kendall County — 9

Waller County — 9

Coryell County — 8

Harrison County — 8

Polk County — 8

Deaf Smith County — 7

De Witt County — 7

Donley County — 7

Erath County — 7

Hale County — 7

Starr County — 7

Andrews County — 6

Brown County — 6

Lamar County — 6

Liberty County — 6

Moore County — 6

Parker County — 6

Wilson County — 6

Austin County — 5

Cherokee County — 5

Hill County — 5

Maverick County — 5

Uvalde County — 5

Val Verde County — 5

Willacy County — 5

Burnet County — 4

Caldwell County — 4

Hopkins County — 4

Medina County — 4

Navarro County — 4

Panola County —  4

San Augustine County — 4

Terry County —  4

Van Zandt County —  4

Atascosa County —  3

Cass County —  3

Dawson County —  3

Eastland County —  3

Gillespie County —  3

Goliad County — 3

Grimes County — 3

Jackson County — 3

Limestone County — 3

Live Oak County — 3

Lynn County — 3

Milam County — 3

Upshur County —  3

Wise County — 3

Wood County — 3

Young County — 3

Burleson County — 2

Colorado County — 2

Crane County — 2

Fannin County — 2

Hutchinson County — 2

Jasper County — 2

Jim Wells County — 2

Karnes County — 2

Kerr County — 2

Kleberg County — 2

Lampasas County — 2

Lavaca County — 2

Lee County — 2

Leon County — 2

Llano County — 2

Martin County — 2

Oldham County — 2

Robertson County — 2

San Patricio County — 2

Trinity County — 2

Anderson County — 1

Aransas County — 1

Blanco County — 1

Camp County — 1

Clay County — 1

Comanche County — 1

Crosby County — 1

Dallam County — 1

Falls County — 1

Franklin County — 1

Gaines County — 1

Gonzales County — 1

Hansford County — 1

Hemphill County — 1

Henderson County — 1

Hunt County — 1

Lamb County — 1

Mason County — 1

Montague County — 1

Morris County — 1

Newton County — 1

Palo Pinto County — 1

Pecos County — 1

San Jacinto County — 1

Swisher County — 1

Titus County — 1

Tyler County — 1

Zapata County — 1

