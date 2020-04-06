Active cases of COVID-19 jumped jumped on Monday to 7,276 confirmed cases in the Lone Star State, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Locally, there are 10 active cases, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management. There are also two cases in Trinity County, three cases in Grimes County and one case in San Jacinto County.
There are 149 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 94 cases in Brazos County and 1,284 cases in Harris County.
There have been over 85,357 people tested in Texas with 140 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
|Case #!
|Male in early 20s
|Case #2
|Female 30-40
|Case #3
|Male, unknown age
|Case #4
|Male 50-60
|Case #5
|Female 20-30
|Case #6
Female 60-70
|Case #7
|Female 80s
|Case #8
|Female 20-30
|Case #9
|Male 20-30
|Case #10
|Male 20-30
Cases by county:
(157 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 1,395
Dallas County — 1,112
Travis County — 484
Tarrant County — 418
Bexar County — 410
Denton County — 304
Collin County — 287
Fort Bend County — 280
Galveston County — 240
Lubbock County — 154
Montgomery County — 149
Brazoria County — 144
El Paso County — 115
Webb County — 106
Hidalgo County — 99
Brazos County — 94
Cameron County — 87
Williamson County — 77
Jefferson County — 59
Bell County — 58
Smith County — 57
Hays County — 54
McLennan County — 53
Nueces County — 53
Wichita County — 47
Potter County — 40
Matagorda County — 37
Randall County — 36
Victoria County — 35
Taylor County — 31
Ellis County — 29
Guadalupe County — 28
Ector County — 26
Hardin County — 26
Midland County — 24
Orange County — 22
Comal County — 21
Johnson County — 21
Tom Green County — 21
Nacogdoches County — 18
Washington County — 17
Angelina County — 14
Bowie County — 14
Grayson County — 13
Calhoun County — 12
Wharton County — 12
Bastrop County — 11
Chambers County — 11
Rusk County — 11
Shelby County — 11
Castro County — 10
Gregg County — 10
Hockley County — 10
Rockwall County — 10
Walker County — 10
Fayette County — 9
Gray County — 9
Hood County — 9
Kaufman County — 9
Kendall County — 9
Waller County — 9
Coryell County — 8
Harrison County — 8
Polk County — 8
Deaf Smith County — 7
De Witt County — 7
Donley County — 7
Erath County — 7
Hale County — 7
Starr County — 7
Andrews County — 6
Brown County — 6
Lamar County — 6
Liberty County — 6
Moore County — 6
Parker County — 6
Wilson County — 6
Austin County — 5
Cherokee County — 5
Hill County — 5
Maverick County — 5
Uvalde County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Burnet County — 4
Caldwell County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Medina County — 4
Navarro County — 4
Panola County — 4
San Augustine County — 4
Terry County — 4
Van Zandt County — 4
Atascosa County — 3
Cass County — 3
Dawson County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Gillespie County — 3
Goliad County — 3
Grimes County — 3
Jackson County — 3
Limestone County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Milam County — 3
Upshur County — 3
Wise County — 3
Wood County — 3
Young County — 3
Burleson County — 2
Colorado County — 2
Crane County — 2
Fannin County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lavaca County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County — 2
Llano County — 2
Martin County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
San Patricio County — 2
Trinity County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Aransas County — 1
Blanco County — 1
Camp County — 1
Clay County — 1
Comanche County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Henderson County — 1
Hunt County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Palo Pinto County — 1
Pecos County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Titus County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Zapata County — 1
