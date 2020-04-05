Active cases of COVID-19 jumped jumped on Sunday to 6,812 confirmed cases in the Lone Star State, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Locally, there are 10 active cases, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management. There are also two cases in Trinity County, three cases in Grimes County and one case in San Jacinto County
There are 142 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 75 cases in Brazos County and 1,284 cases in Harris County.
There have been over 70,938 people tested in Texas with 127 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
|Case #!
|Male in early 20s
|Case #2
|Female 30-40
|Case #3
|Male, unknown age
|Case #4
|Male 50-60
|Case #5
|Female 20-30
|Case #6
Female 60-70
|Case #7
|Female 80s
|Case #8
|Female 20-30
|Case #9
|Male 20-30
|Case #10
|Male 20-30
Cases by county:
(152 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 1,284
Dallas County — 1,015
Travis County — 460
Tarrant County — 404
Bexar County — 384
Denton County — 288
Fort Bend County — 268
Collin County — 256
Galveston County — 222
Lubbock County — 151
Brazoria County — 144
Montgomery County — 142
El Paso County — 106
Webb County — 98
Hidalgo County — 86
Cameron County — 77
Williamson County — 76
Brazos County — 75
Bell County — 58
Smith County — 57
Jefferson County — 51
McLennan County — 51
Hays County — 50
Nueces County — 50
Wichita County — 46
Potter County — 40
Randall County — 34
Matagorda County — 33
Ellis County — 32
Victoria County — 32
Guadalupe County — 28
Taylor County — 27
Hardin County — 26
Midland County — 24
Johnson County — 23
Ector County — 22
Orange County — 22
Comal County — 21
Tom Green County — 20
Bowie County — 17
Washington County — 17
Nacogdoches County — 16
Gregg County — 13
Grayson County — 12
Rusk County — 12
Calhoun County — 11
Chambers County — 11
Fayette County — 11
Rockwall County — 11
Shelby County — 11
Angelina County — 10
Castro County — 10
Hockley County — 10
Kaufman County — 10
Kendall County — 10
Walker County — 10
Bastrop County — 9
Hood County — 9
Wharton County — 9
Hunt County — 8
Waller County — 8
De Witt County — 7
Donley County — 7
Erath County — 7
Hale County — 7
Navarro County — 7
Polk County — 7
Andrews County — 6
Harrison County — 6
Liberty County — 6
Moore County — 6
Parker County — 6
Starr County — 6
Wilson County — 6
Austin County — 5
Brown County — 5
Cherokee County — 5
Coryell County — 5
Deaf Smith County — 5
Gray County — 5
Hill County — 5
Lamar County — 5
San Patricio County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Burnet County — 4
Cass County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Maverick County — 4
Medina County — 4
Panola County — 4
San Augustine County — 4
Terry County — 4
Uvalde County — 4
Van Zandt County — 4
Caldwell County — 3
Clay County — 3
Dawson County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Grimes County — 3
Jackson County — 3
Limestone County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Milam County — 3
Upshur County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Blanco County — 2
Burleson County —2
Colorado County — 2
Crane County — 2
Fannin County — 2
Gillespie County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lavaca County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Trinity County — 2
Wood County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Aransas County — 1
Camp County — 1
Comanche County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Goliad County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Henderson County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lampasas County — 1
Martin County — 1
Mason County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Palo Pinto County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Titus County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.