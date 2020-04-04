Active cases of COVID-19 jumped yet again on Saturday, with 6,110 confirmed cases in the Lone Star State, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Locally, there are 10 active cases, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
There are 130 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 72 cases in Brazos County and 1,106 cases in Harris County.
There have been over 63,751 people tested in Texas with 105 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
|Case #!
|Male in early 20s
|Case #2
|Female 30-40
|Case #3
|Male, unknown age
|Case #4
|Male 50-60
|Case #5
|Female 20-30
|Case #6
Female 60-70
|Case #7
|Female 80s
|Case #8
|Female 20-30
|Case #9
|Male 20-30
|Case #10
|Male 20-30
Cases by county:
(151 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 1,106
Dallas County — 921
Travis County — 430
Tarrant County — 383
Bexar County — 342
Denton County — 273
Collin County — 256
Fort Bend County — 255
Lubbock County — 138
Brazoria County — 136
Galveston County — 136
Montgomery County — 130
El Paso County — 96
Hidalgo County — 86
Webb County — 83
Brazos County — 72
Williamson County — 71
Cameron County — 62
Smith County — 57
Bell County — 51
McLennan County — 50
Hays County — 47
Nueces County — 47
Wichita County — 46
Matagorda County — 33
Victoria County — 32
Ellis County — 29
Jefferson County — 29
Guadalupe County — 26
Potter County — 24
Randall County — 24
Taylor County — 23
Ector County — 22
Midland County — 22
Johnson County — 21
Comal County — 18
Bowie County — 17
Tom Green County — 17
Washington County — 17
Nacogdoches County — 15
Hardin County — 14
Gregg County — 13
Grayson County — 12
Orange County — 12
Chambers County — 11
Rockwall County — 11
Rusk County — 11
Shelby County — 11
Angelina County — 10
Castro County — 10
Fayette County — 10
Kaufman County — 10
Walker County — 10
Hood County — 9
Kendall County — 9
Wharton County — 9
Calhoun County — 8
Hunt County — 8
Waller County — 8
Bastrop County — 7
Erath County — 7
Hockley County — 7
Polk County — 7
De Witt County — 6
Hale County — 6
Moore County — 6
Parker County — 6
Wilson County — 6
Cherokee County — 5
Deaf Smith County — 5
Donley County — 5
Gray County — 5
Harrison County — 5
Hill County — 5
Lamar County — 5
Liberty County — 5
Navarro County — 5
Starr County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Austin County — 4
Brown County — 4
Burnet County — 4
Cass County — 4
Coryell County — 4
Maverick County — 4
Panola County — 4
San Augustine County — 4
San Patricio County — 4
Terry County — 4
Uvalde County — 4
Van Zandt County — 4
Caldwell County — 3
Dawson County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Grimes County — 3
Hopkins County — 3
Jackson County — 3
Limestone County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Medina County — 3
Upshur County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Blanco County — 2
Burleson County — 2
Colorado County — 2
Crane County — 2
Fannin County — 2
Gillespie County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lavaca County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County — 2
Milam County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Trinity County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Andrews County — 1
Camp County — 1
Clay County —‚1
Comanche County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Goliad County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Henderson County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lampasas County — 1
Martin County — 1
Mason County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Palo Pinto County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Titus County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Wood County — 1
