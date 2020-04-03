Active cases of COVID-19 eclipsed 5,000 on Friday, with the Texas Department of State Health Services currently reporting 5,330 cases of the virus in the Lone Star State.
Locally, there are nine active cases according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
There are 119 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 68 cases in Brazos County and 955 cases in Harris County.
There have been over 55,764 people tested in Texas with 90 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
|Case #!
|Male in early 20s
|Case #2
|Female 30-40
|Case #3
|Male, unknown age
|Case #4
|Male 50-60
|Case #5
|Female 20-30
|Case #6
Female 60-70
|Case #7
|Female 80s
|Case #8
|Male 20-30
|Case #9
|Male 20-30
Cases by county:
(143 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 955
Dallas County — 831
Travis County — 351
Tarrant County — 325
Bexar County — 254
Denton County — 254
Collin County — 227
Fort Bend County — 221
Galveston County — 130
Brazoria County — 123
Lubbock County — 117
Montgomery County — 110
Hidalgo County — 79
El Paso County — 78
Brazos County — 68
Webb County — 65
Williamson County — 63
Cameron County — 55
Smith County — 53
Bell County — 51
McLennan County — 49
Hays County — 45
Wichita County — 44
Nueces County — 41
Jefferson County — 40
Matagorda County — 32
Ellis County — 27
Victoria County — 27
Guadalupe County — 23
Potter County — 21
Randall County — 21
Midland County — 19
Comal County — 18
Johnson County — 18
Taylor County — 18
Washington County — 17
Ector County — 15
Hardin County — 15
Grayson County — 12
Nacogdoches County — 12
Chambers County — 11
Bastrop County — 10
Bowie County — 10
Fayette County — 10
Rockwall County — 10
Shelby County — 10
Tom Green County — 10
Castro County — 9
Kaufman County — 9
Walker County — 9
Wharton County — 9
Angelina County — 8
Calhoun County — 8
Gregg County — 8
Hood County — 8
Hunt County — 8
Kendall County — 8
Hockley County — 7
Orange County — 7
Polk County — 7
Rusk County — 7
Waller County — 7
De Witt County — 6
Hale County — 6
Moore County — 6
Wilson County — 6
Cherokee County — 5
Donley County — 5
Harrison County — 5
Liberty County — 5
Navarro County — 5
Parker County — 5
Starr County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Austin County — 4
Brown County — 4
Burnet County — 4
Cass County — 4
Colorado County — 4
Maverick County — 4
Panola County — 4
San Augustine County — 4
Terry County — 4
Uvalde County — 4
Dawson County — 3
Deaf Smith County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Erath County — 3
Grimes County — 3
Hill County — 3
Hopkins County — 3
Jackson County — 3
Lamar County — 3
Limestone County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Medina County — 3
San Patricio County — 3
Upshur County — 3
Van Zandt County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Caldwell County — 2
Coryell County — 2
Crane County — 2
Fannin County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County —2
Milam County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Blanco County — 1
Burleson County — 1
Camp County — 1
Clay County — 1
Comanche County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Goliad County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Gray County — 1
Henderson County — 1
Jim Wells County — 1
Kleberg County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lampasas County — 1
Lavaca County — 1
Martin County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Palo Pinto County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Titus County — 1
Wood County — 1
