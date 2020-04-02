Coronavirus
Another active case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Walker County, with the local office of emergency management currently monitoring seven active cases. 

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there have been 4,669 confirmed cases of the virus in the Lone Star State. There are 110 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 63 cases in Brazos County and 847 cases in Harris County. 

There have been 50,679 people tested in Texas with 70 fatalities. 

Walker County Cases 

Case #! Male in early 20s 
Case #2Female 30-40
Case #3 Male, unknown age
Case #4 Male 50-60 
Case #5 Female 20-30 
Case #6

Female 60-70 

Case #7  Female 80s           

Cases by county:

(143 of 254 counties reporting cases)

Harris County —  847

Dallas County — 731

Travis County — 305

Tarrant County — 288

Denton County — 231

Bexar County — 229

Fort Bend County — 194

Collin County — 184

Galveston County — 118

Montgomery County — 110

Brazoria County — 109

Lubbock County — 108

El Paso County — 68

Brazos County — 63

Hidalgo County — 62

Webb County — 57

Williamson County — 55

McLennan County — 48

Smith County — 47

Bell County — 46

Hays County — 42

Nueces County — 40

Wichita County — 38

Cameron County — 37

Jefferson County — 31

Matagorda County — 29

Ellis County — 26

Guadalupe County — 20

Victoria County — 20

Johnson County — 17

Randall County — 17

Washington County — 17

Midland County — 16

Potter County — 16

Hardin County — 14

Taylor County — 14

Comal County — 12

Ector County — 12

Grayson County — 11

Bastrop County — 10

Rockwall County — 10

Bowie County — 9

Chambers County — 9

Tom Green County — 9

Wharton County — 9

Calhoun County — 8

Castro County — 8

Kendall County — 8

Gregg County — 7

Hockley County — 7

Orange County — 7

Walker County — 7

Hood County — 6

Moore County — 6

Rusk County — 6

Angelina County — 5

Cherokee County — 5

Harrison County — 5

Kaufman County — 5

Nacogdoches County — 5

Starr County — 5

Val Verde County — 5

Waller County — 5

Wilson County — 5

Austin County — 4

Burnet County — 4

Cass County — 4

De Witt County — 4

Fayette County — 4

Hunt County — 4

Liberty County — 4

Navarro County — 4

Parker County — 4

Polk County — 4

Shelby County — 4

Terry County — 4

Uvalde County — 4

Brown County — 3

Dawson County — 3

Eastland County — 3

Grimes County — 3

Hill County — 3

Hopkins County — 3

Lamar County — 3

Limestone County — 3

Llano County — 3

Lynn County — 3

Maverick County — 3

Medina County — 3

Panola County — 3

Upshur County — 3

Van Zandt County — 3

Willacy County — 3

Wise County — 3

Young County — 3

Atascosa County — 2

Colorado County — 2

Crane County — 2

Deaf Smith County — 2

Erath County — 2

Jackson County — 2

Jasper County — 2

Karnes County — 2

Kleberg County — 2

Leon County — 2

Live Oak County — 2

Milam County — 2

Oldham County — 2

Robertson County — 2

San Patricio County — 2

Anderson County — 1

Blanco County — 1

Burleson County — 1

Caldwell County — 1

Camp County — 1

Clay County — 1

Comanche County — 1

Coryell County — 1

Donley County — 1

Falls County — 1

Fannin County — 1

Franklin County — 1

Gaines County — 1

Gillespie County — 1

Goliad County — 1

Gonzales County — 1

Gray County — 1

Hale County — 1

Henderson County — 1

Jim Wells County — 1

Kerr County — 1

Lamb County — 1

Lavaca County — 1

Lee County — 1

Martin County — 1

Montague County — 1

Morris County — 1

Newton County — 1

Palo Pinto County — 1

San Augustine County — 1

San Jacinto County — 1

Swisher County — 1

Wood County — 1

