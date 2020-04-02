Another active case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Walker County, with the local office of emergency management currently monitoring seven active cases.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there have been 4,669 confirmed cases of the virus in the Lone Star State. There are 110 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 63 cases in Brazos County and 847 cases in Harris County.
There have been 50,679 people tested in Texas with 70 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
|Case #!
|Male in early 20s
|Case #2
|Female 30-40
|Case #3
|Male, unknown age
|Case #4
|Male 50-60
|Case #5
|Female 20-30
|Case #6
Female 60-70
|Case #7
|Female 80s
Cases by county:
(143 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 847
Dallas County — 731
Travis County — 305
Tarrant County — 288
Denton County — 231
Bexar County — 229
Fort Bend County — 194
Collin County — 184
Galveston County — 118
Montgomery County — 110
Brazoria County — 109
Lubbock County — 108
El Paso County — 68
Brazos County — 63
Hidalgo County — 62
Webb County — 57
Williamson County — 55
McLennan County — 48
Smith County — 47
Bell County — 46
Hays County — 42
Nueces County — 40
Wichita County — 38
Cameron County — 37
Jefferson County — 31
Matagorda County — 29
Ellis County — 26
Guadalupe County — 20
Victoria County — 20
Johnson County — 17
Randall County — 17
Washington County — 17
Midland County — 16
Potter County — 16
Hardin County — 14
Taylor County — 14
Comal County — 12
Ector County — 12
Grayson County — 11
Bastrop County — 10
Rockwall County — 10
Bowie County — 9
Chambers County — 9
Tom Green County — 9
Wharton County — 9
Calhoun County — 8
Castro County — 8
Kendall County — 8
Gregg County — 7
Hockley County — 7
Orange County — 7
Walker County — 7
Hood County — 6
Moore County — 6
Rusk County — 6
Angelina County — 5
Cherokee County — 5
Harrison County — 5
Kaufman County — 5
Nacogdoches County — 5
Starr County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Waller County — 5
Wilson County — 5
Austin County — 4
Burnet County — 4
Cass County — 4
De Witt County — 4
Fayette County — 4
Hunt County — 4
Liberty County — 4
Navarro County — 4
Parker County — 4
Polk County — 4
Shelby County — 4
Terry County — 4
Uvalde County — 4
Brown County — 3
Dawson County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Grimes County — 3
Hill County — 3
Hopkins County — 3
Lamar County — 3
Limestone County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Maverick County — 3
Medina County — 3
Panola County — 3
Upshur County — 3
Van Zandt County — 3
Willacy County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Colorado County — 2
Crane County — 2
Deaf Smith County — 2
Erath County — 2
Jackson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Leon County — 2
Live Oak County — 2
Milam County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
San Patricio County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Blanco County — 1
Burleson County — 1
Caldwell County — 1
Camp County — 1
Clay County — 1
Comanche County — 1
Coryell County — 1
Donley County — 1
Falls County — 1
Fannin County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Goliad County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Gray County — 1
Hale County — 1
Henderson County — 1
Jim Wells County — 1
Kerr County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lavaca County — 1
Lee County — 1
Martin County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Palo Pinto County — 1
San Augustine County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Wood County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.