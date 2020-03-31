There are currently 3,266 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Texas.
According to tracking statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are three confirmed cases in Walker County. However, one of those cases has been cleared by medical professionals.
At least three cases are pending, all of which were reported by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday when an inmate at the Goree Unit and two employees with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles tested positive. Those numbers have not yet been reflected in the statewide statistics.
There are currently 81 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 46 cases in Brazos County and 563 cases in Harris County.
Cases by county:
(122 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 563
Dallas County — 549
Travis County — 206
Denton County — 191
Tarrant County — 175
Bexar County — 168
Collin County — 160
Fort Bend County — 119
Galveston County — 92
Montgomery County — 81
Brazoria County — 79
Lubbock County — 77
Brazos County — 46
El Paso County — 46
Williamson County — 42
McLennan County — 39
Hidalgo County — 38
Webb County — 37
Bell County — 36
Smith County — 32
Nueces County — 31
Wichita County — 30
Cameron County — 26
Hays County — 24
Jefferson County — 18
Ellis County — 16
Guadalupe County — 15
Matagorda County — 13
Midland County — 13
Hardin County — 12
Comal County — 11
Taylor County — 11
Bowie County — 9
Victoria County — 9
Castro County — 8
Chambers County — 8
Johnson County — 8
Washington County — 8
Ector County — 7
Grayson County — 7
Hockley County — 7
Kendall County — 7
Bastrop County — 6
Hood County — 6
Randall County — 6
Tom Green County — 6
Wharton County — 6
Gregg County — 5
Orange County — 5
Potter County — 5
Rockwall County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Angelina County — 4
Hunt County — 4
Parker County — 4
Polk County — 4
Terry County — 4
Brown County — 3
Calhoun County — 3
Dawson County — 3
De Witt County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Grimes County — 3
Kaufman County — 3
Lamar County — 3
Llano County — 3
Medina County — 3
Navarro County — 3
Rusk County — 3
Walker County — 3
Waller County — 3
Wilson County — 3
Atascosa County — 2
Austin County — 2
Burnet County — 2
Cass County — 2
Cherokee County — 2
Deaf Smith County — 2
Fayette County — 2
Hopkins County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Liberty County — 2
Limestone County — 2
Lynn County — 2
Milam County — 2
Nacogdoches County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Shelby County — 2
Starr County — 2
Upshur County — 2
Uvalde County — 2
Van Zandt County — 2
Willacy County — 2
Blanco County — 1
Burleson County — 1
Caldwell County — 1
Coryell County — 1
Crane County — 1
Erath County — 1
Falls County — 1
Fannin County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Hale County — 1
Harrison County — 1
Hill County — 1
Jackson County — 1
Kleberg County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lavaca County — 1
Leon County — 1
Martin County — 1
Maverick County — 1
Montague County — 1
Moore County — 1
Morris County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
San Patricio County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Wise County — 1
Young County — 1
*Does not include repatriation cases.
