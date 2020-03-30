The Lone Star State reported 325 additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday morning.
According to tracking statistics from the Texas Department of Stat Health Services, there are currently 2,877 confirmed cases of the virus in Texas and three cases in Walker County.
Nearby Montgomery County has 66 confirmed cases, while Brazos County has 44 cases and Harris County has 526.
Only two of the local cases are publicly known at this time, which includes a male in his 20s and a female TDCJ employee in her 30s. The female worked at the Holiday Unit in Huntsville. No information has been released on the third patient from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
Cases by county:
(124 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 526
Dallas County — 488
Travis County — 200
Denton County — 165
Bexar County — 157
Tarrant County — 139
Collin County — 134
Fort Bend County — 119
Galveston County — 70
Montgomery County — 66
Brazoria County — 61
Lubbock County — 51
Brazos County — 44
El Paso County — 40
Williamson County — 37
McLennan County — 36
Smith County — 32
Webb County — 32
Bell County — 28
Hidalgo County — 28
Wichita County — 28
Nueces County — 22
Cameron County — 20
Jefferson County — 18
Hays County — 16
Ellis County — 15
Guadalupe County — 13
Matagorda County — 13
Midland County — 13
Comal County — 9
Hardin County — 9
Castro County — 8
Johnson County — 8
Washington County — 8
Hockley County — 7
Kendall County — 7
Taylor County — 7
Bastrop County — 6
Grayson County — 6
Randall County — 6
Victoria County — 6
Wharton County — 6
Chambers County — 5
Gregg County — 5
Orange County — 5
Potter County — 5
Tom Green County — 5
Val Verde County — 5
Bowie County — 4
Parker County — 4
Rockwall County — 4
Angelina County — 3
Brown County — 3
Calhoun County — 3
De Witt County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Ector County — 3
Hood County — 3
Hunt County — 3
Kaufman County — 3
Lamar County — 3
Llano County — 3
Medina County — 3
Navarro County — 3
Rusk County — 3
Terry County — 3
Walker County — 3
Waller County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Atascosa County — 2
Austin County — 2
Burnet County — 2
Cass County — 2
Deaf Smith County — 2
Fayette County — 2
Grimes County — 2
Hopkins County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Liberty County — 2
Limestone County — 2
Lynn County — 2
Milam County — 2
Nacogdoches County — 2
Oldham County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Shelby County — 2
Starr County — 2
Upshur County — 2
Uvalde County — 2
Van Zandt County — 2
Willacy County — 2
Wilson County — 2
Blanco County — 1
Burleson County — 1
Caldwell County — 1
Cherokee County — 1
Coryell County — 1
Crane County — 1
Dawson County — 1
Erath County — 1
Falls County — 1
Fannin County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Hale County — 1
Harrison County — 1
Hill County — 1
Jackson County — 1
Jim Wells County — 1
Kleberg County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Lavaca County — 1
Leon County — 1
Martin County — 1
Maverick County — 1
Montague County — 1
Moore County — 1
Morris County — 1
Polk County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
San Patricio County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Wise County — 1
Young County — 1
*Does not include repatriation cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.