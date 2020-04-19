Cases of COVID-19 grew slightly on Sunday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 18,923 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 5,334 patients have recovered, while there have been 477 deaths.
According to Walker County OEM, there were 44 cases of the virus in Walker County as of Friday afternoon. There are an additional 54 cases involving inmates confined within local TDCJ units, bringing the county's total to 98.
There are also 377 in Montgomery County and 169 in Brazos County. There are also seven cases in Trinity County, 10 cases in Grimes County and eight cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 182,710 people tested in Texas, and over 400 tested in Walker County.
WALKER COUNTY GENERAL PUBLIC POSITIVES
|AGE GROUP
|UNKNOWN
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|TOTAL
|MALE
|9
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|22
|FEMALE
|1
|6
|4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|22
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|10
|4
|128
|4
|ELLIS
|1
|3
|0
|106
|1
|ESTELLE
|0
|29
|5
|1484
|5
|GOREE
|01
|2
|0
|325
|1
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|3
|1
|53
|0
|WYNNE
|7
|10
|44
|1942
|51
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|1
|ESTELLE
|11
|GOREE
|1
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|20
|
Local TDCJ units on a precautionary lockdown: Byrd, Estelle, Goree, Huntsville, and Wynne.
Cases by county:
(197 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 4,653
Dallas County — 2,324
Tarrant County — 1,229
Travis County — 1,092
Bexar County — 992
Fort Bend County — 755
Denton County — 592
Collin County — 522
El Paso County — 505
Galveston County — 450
Lubbock County — 419
Montgomery County — 377
Brazoria County — 304
Cameron County — 298
Webb County — 267
Hidalgo County — 255
Brazos County — 169
Jefferson County — 167
Williamson County — 151
Taylor County — 142
Potter County — 130
Bell County — 126
Smith County — 121
Hays County — 109
Moore County — 106
Randall County — 103
Victoria County — 93
Nueces County — 90
Nacogdoches County — 89
Ellis County — 83
McLennan County — 76
Coryell County — 75
Hardin County — 73
Shelby County — 60
Wichita County — 59
Ector County — 58
Bowie County — 57
Guadalupe County — 57
Washington County — 52
Gregg County — 51
Matagorda County — 51
Orange County — 49
Harrison County — 44
Bastrop County — 43
Comal County — 43
Kaufman County — 42
Midland County — 42
Tom Green County — 41
Johnson County — 39
Panola County — 37
Chambers County — 35
Rockwall County — 34
Wharton County — 34
Liberty County — 32
Rusk County — 27
Hunt County — 26
Waller County — 24
Angelina County — 23
Donley County — 23
Calhoun County — 21
Parker County — 21
Wilson County — 21
Navarro County — 20
Andrews County — 19
Grayson County — 19
Gray County — 17
Hockley County — 16
Fayette County — 15
Hood County — 15
Medina County — 15
Kendall County — 14
Polk County — 14
San Augustine County — 14
Brown County — 13
De Witt County — 13
Henderson County — 13
Austin County — 12
Dawson County — 12
Deaf Smith County — 12
Erath County — 12
Hale County — 12
Maverick County — 12
Val Verde County — 12
Van Zandt County — 12
Cass County — 11
Castro County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Milam County — 11
Atascosa County — 10
Grimes County — 10
Hill County — 10
Terry County — 10
Titus County — 9
Upshur County — 9
Wise County — 9
Anderson County — 8
Burleson County — 8
Burnet County — 8
Cherokee County — 8
Colorado County — 8
San Jacinto County — 8
San Patricio County — 8
Willacy County — 8
Caldwell County — 7
Fannin County — 7
Hutchinson County — 7
Lamar County — 7
Sherman County — 7
Starr County — 7
Trinity County — 7
Camp County — 6
Jasper County — 6
Kleberg County — 6
Palo Pinto County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Wood County — 6
Zapata County — 6
Bee County — 5
Goliad County — 5
Hamilton County — 5
Leon County — 5
Lynn County — 5
Montague County — 5
Morris County — 5
Pecos County — 5
Tyler County — 5
Bandera County — 4
Blanco County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Kerr County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Swisher County — 4
Young County — 4
Clay County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Cooke County — 3
Dallam County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Freestone County — 3
Jack County — 3
Jones County — 3
Karnes County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
McCulloch County — 3
Marion County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Winkler County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Crane County — 2
Floyd County — 2
Gaines County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Lamb County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Madison County — 2
Martin County — 2
Newton County — 2
Rains County — 2
Roberts County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Armstrong County — 1
Bosque County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Carson County — 1
Childress County — 1
Concho County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Duval County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Houston County — 1
Howard County — 1
Knox County — 1
La Salle County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Motley County — 1
Parmer County — 1
Red River County — 1
Sabine County — 1
Scurry County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Wilbarger County — 1
Yoakum County — 1
Zavala County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.